Northampton Town have seven points from their opening six League One games.

League One's latest relegation odds for Northampton Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Burton Albion, AFC Wimbledon and Port Vale

Published 4th Sep 2025, 09:26 BST
It’s been a steady start to the season for Cobblers as they look to ensure League One status for another season.

Successive wins has left Cobblers with seven points from their opening six games.

It’s a blank fixture list this weekend with the game at Readig postponed, leaving Cobblers with some valuable time to recharge the batteries.

The relegation market has already received a bit of a shake up with promoted trio Doncaster, Bradford and AFC Wimbledon looking comfortable in their new surroundings.

So who are the favourites for the drop and where is the value? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

100/1

1. Luton Town

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

2. Cardiff City

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

80/1

3. Huddersfield Town

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

50/1

4. Stockport County

50/1 Photo: Getty Images

