Successive wins has left Cobblers with seven points from their opening six games.

It’s a blank fixture list this weekend with the game at Readig postponed, leaving Cobblers with some valuable time to recharge the batteries.

The relegation market has already received a bit of a shake up with promoted trio Doncaster, Bradford and AFC Wimbledon looking comfortable in their new surroundings.

So who are the favourites for the drop and where is the value? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

Have your say on who is getting relegated by joining the debate on our social media channels.