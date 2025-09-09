Eleven sides have already seen red cards, with Lincoln City certainly having work to do to sort their discipline out.

Five of those sides have had multiple red cards, while Burton and Northampton doing are certainly helping themselves make friends with the referee.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

1 . Burton Albion - 7pts Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Town - 7pts Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Luton Town - 9pts Y: 9 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales