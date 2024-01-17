The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 17th January 2024.
1. Devante Cole
Hull City are not pursuing a move for Barnsley striker Devante Cole, as detailed in a report by HullLive. Cole, 28, is said to be on the Tigers’ radar along with fellow Championship sides Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, as per Sky Sports. Photo: George Wood
2. Brandon Cooper
Leyton Orient have signed Welsh defender Brandon Cooper on a permanent deal from Swansea. After spending the first half of the season on loan, Cooper - 24 last Sunday - has signed until the end of the 2025/26 season for an undisclosed fee. (BBC) Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Kyle Edwards
Oxford United have confirmed the signing of winger Kyle Edwards on a deal to the end of the season. The 25-year-old left Ipswich Town last week after his contract was terminated by mutual consent having recently had his loan spell with the U’s ended early due to a hamstring injury. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Nathanael Ogbeta
Peterborough United are interested in bringing Swansea City defender Nathanael Ogbeta back to the club, as per the Peterborough Telegraph. Ogbeta, 22, hasn’t featured in the Championship this season for Swansea City. The left back spent last season on loan at Posh and made 20 League One outings contributing to four goals. Photo: Catherine Ivill