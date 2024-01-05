News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irishman, who has made 14 appearances this term, has found opportunities difficult to come by under Mike Williamson thus far. (MK Citizen)Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irishman, who has made 14 appearances this term, has found opportunities difficult to come by under Mike Williamson thus far. (MK Citizen)
Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irishman, who has made 14 appearances this term, has found opportunities difficult to come by under Mike Williamson thus far. (MK Citizen)

League One transfer window: Charlton Athletic recall Crawley Town midfielder, MK Dons man joins Swindon Town, Stockport County interested in Reading midfielder and Burnley man could return to Barnsley - 5th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 17:27 GMT

Charlton and Peterborough United look both set for a busy window.

Carlisle United have also strengthened in their bid to beat the drop.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 5th January 2024.

Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Aaron Henry has been recalled by his parent club, Charlton Athletic. During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two. (SussexWorld)

1. Aaron Henry

Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Aaron Henry has been recalled by his parent club, Charlton Athletic. During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two. (SussexWorld) Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
League Two leaders Stockport County became the latest name linked making a move for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, according to national reports.

2. Charlie Savage

League Two leaders Stockport County became the latest name linked making a move for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, according to national reports. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irishman, who has made 14 appearances this term, has found opportunities difficult to come by under Mike Williamson thus far. (MK Citizen)

3. Dawson Devoy

Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irishman, who has made 14 appearances this term, has found opportunities difficult to come by under Mike Williamson thus far. (MK Citizen) Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor has said the club will hold ‘conversations’ over the futures of loan trio Ryan Finnigan, Kieran Phillips and Brandon Fleming with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Hull City respectively. (Shropshire Star)

4. Ryan Finnigan

Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor has said the club will hold ‘conversations’ over the futures of loan trio Ryan Finnigan, Kieran Phillips and Brandon Fleming with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Hull City respectively. (Shropshire Star) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Crawley TownCharlton AthleticLeague OneMK DonsBarnsleyBurnleyReading