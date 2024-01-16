News you can trust since 1931
Charlton Athletic and Oxford United have had bids for Cheltenham Town striker Will Goodwin rejected, as per Town reporter Jon Palmer. Palmer claims both the Addicks and the U’s have seen their opening offers turned down with no word on whether an improved bid will be submitted.

League One transfer window: Charlton Athletic and Oxford United have striker bid turned down, Peterborough United chase Swansea City defender, Derby County renew Arsenal loan deal and Cardiff CIty want Barnsley hot-shot - 16th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 10:21 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 16th January 2024.

Peterborough United are interested in bringing Swansea City defender Nathanael Ogbeta back to the club, as per the Peterborough Telegraph. Ogbeta, 22, hasn’t featured in the Championship this season for Swansea City. The left back spent last season on loan at Posh and made 20 League One outings contributing to four goals.

Nathanael Ogbeta

Peterborough United are interested in bringing Swansea City defender Nathanael Ogbeta back to the club, as per the Peterborough Telegraph. Ogbeta, 22, hasn't featured in the Championship this season for Swansea City. The left back spent last season on loan at Posh and made 20 League One outings contributing to four goals.

Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules is set to renew his loan stay with League One high-flyers Derby County, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old's initial loan expired after Derby's last-gasp 3-2 win against Burton on Monday night. (BBC)

Tyreece John-Jules

Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules is set to renew his loan stay with League One high-flyers Derby County, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old's initial loan expired after Derby's last-gasp 3-2 win against Burton on Monday night. (BBC)

Will Goodwin

Charlton Athletic and Oxford United have had bids for Cheltenham Town striker Will Goodwin rejected, as per Town reporter Jon Palmer. Palmer claims both the Addicks and the U's have seen their opening offers turned down with no word on whether an improved bid will be submitted.

Cardiff City are chasing a move to sign Devante Cole from Barnsley, according to Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports. The Welsh side has been linked with a move for a striker ever since the window began. Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth has also been linked with the club and now Cardiff are looking to make a move for Barnsley’s Cole. (The Real EFL)

Devante Cole

Cardiff City are chasing a move to sign Devante Cole from Barnsley, according to Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports. The Welsh side has been linked with a move for a striker ever since the window began. Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth has also been linked with the club and now Cardiff are looking to make a move for Barnsley's Cole. (The Real EFL)

