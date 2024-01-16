The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 16th January 2024.
1. Nathanael Ogbeta
Peterborough United are interested in bringing Swansea City defender Nathanael Ogbeta back to the club, as per the Peterborough Telegraph. Ogbeta, 22, hasn’t featured in the Championship this season for Swansea City. The left back spent last season on loan at Posh and made 20 League One outings contributing to four goals. Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Tyreece John-Jules
Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules is set to renew his loan stay with League One high-flyers Derby County, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old's initial loan expired after Derby's last-gasp 3-2 win against Burton on Monday night. (BBC) Photo: Stuart MacFarlane
3. Will Goodwin
Charlton Athletic and Oxford United have had bids for Cheltenham Town striker Will Goodwin rejected, as per Town reporter Jon Palmer. Palmer claims both the Addicks and the U’s have seen their opening offers turned down with no word on whether an improved bid will be submitted. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Devante Cole
Cardiff City are chasing a move to sign Devante Cole from Barnsley, according to Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports. The Welsh side has been linked with a move for a striker ever since the window began. Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth has also been linked with the club and now Cardiff are looking to make a move for Barnsley’s Cole. (The Real EFL) Photo: George Wood