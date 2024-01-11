The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 11th January 2024.
1. Jake Young
Exeter City are believed to be fighting it out with League One rivals Port Vale for the signature of Bradford City striker Jake Young. The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest after a superb loan spell with the Bantams’ League Two rivals Swindon Town, where he has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances. (Devon Live) Photo: George Wood
2. Craig MacGillivray
Stevenage have been priced out of a move for MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, sources have told Football Insider. Steve Evans’ side are now exploring other options as they look to bring in a new shot-stopper this month. (Football Insider) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Harry Lewis
Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis is reportedly expected to join Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee. The stopper has been a regular fixture between the sticks since joining the Bantams from Southampton in 2022. (Yorkshire Post) Photo: George Wood
4. Joe Hugill
Manchester United youngster Joe Hugill is set to join Burton Albion on loan, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon. United signed young star Hugill from Sunderland back in 2020 and since then, the striker has been continuing his development in youth football. Photo: Ash Donelon