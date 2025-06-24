Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Kevin Nolan expects his phone to be ‘red hot’ in the coming days and weeks as Cobblers look to get more business done before their opening first pre-season fixture on July 5th.

Eight players have walked through the door at Sixfields so far this summer – Kamarai Swyer, Jack Perkins, Jack Burroughs, Michael Jacobs, Ross Fitzsimons, Elliott List, Dean Campbell and Conor McCarthy – but Nolan and his recruitment team, led by Colin Calderwood, James Whiting and Alex Latimer, are a long way from being finished.

The club are currently in talks with a number of other targets but it’s something of a waiting game at the moment as players and agents weigh up their options, although Nolan expects things to ramp up now pre-season has started for many clubs across the EFL.

"We’re currently speaking to people, more agents than players, and what happens now is that those players who are out of contract might start worrying a bit more because pre-season is starting up and everyone’s coming back in for training,” said Nolan.

"I remember being in that place myself, you’re thinking that you need to get into a club for pre-season, so I’m sure Alex’s phone and Colin’s phone and James’ phone will all be red hot in the next week or so.

"We’ll make some decisions and try to add to what I feel is already a strong squad. Obviously we’re not finished yet and there’s a lot still ongoing. Players are being thrown at us here, there and everywhere and I’m looking forward to adding to what has already been a very good summer.”