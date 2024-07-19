Cobblers will once again test themselves against a number of big clubs, including the likes of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Reading, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Not to mention the fact Wrexham looking to make it a hat-trick of promotions following their success in League 2 last season.

And, according to a supercomputer run by the SafeBettingSites company, there will be many twists and turns throughout the 2024/25 League 1 season.

But who is going up and who is going down this season? Here’s how the supercomputer expects the season to end.

1 . Rotherham United - 92pts 46 28 8 10 +35 92 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Huddersfield Town 46 26 10 10 +30 88 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bolton Wanderers 46 25 10 11 +28 85 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales