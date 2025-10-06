It leaves them The 1-1 draw with Burton Albion at the weekend leaves Rovers without a win in four as their flying start to the season drops off.

It leaves 13th in the table and five points clear of the drop zone. But a supercomputer – produced by Plejmo – thinks Cobblers will be looking up now down and are set for a stunning end to the season.

Below them Peterborough, Reading and Blackpool are all still struggling.

Rotherham picked up a point, while Leyton Orient are looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats. Exeter picked up a massive three points after beating Lincoln 1-0 away to end a four game losing run.

At the top Stevange are going great guns with three wins on the spin, while it’s four in a row for AFC Wimbledon.