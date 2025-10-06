Northampton Town are 13th in League One after a solid start to the season.placeholder image
Northampton Town are 13th in League One after a solid start to the season.

League One Supercomputer issues shock finishing positions for Bradford City, Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Oct 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 16:12 BST
Cobblers picked up another useful point after a 0-0 draw with Port Vale.

It leaves them The 1-1 draw with Burton Albion at the weekend leaves Rovers without a win in four as their flying start to the season drops off.

It leaves 13th in the table and five points clear of the drop zone. But a supercomputer – produced by Plejmo – thinks Cobblers will be looking up now down and are set for a stunning end to the season.

Below them Peterborough, Reading and Blackpool are all still struggling.

Rotherham picked up a point, while Leyton Orient are looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats. Exeter picked up a massive three points after beating Lincoln 1-0 away to end a four game losing run.

At the top Stevange are going great guns with three wins on the spin, while it’s four in a row for AFC Wimbledon.

94pts (+33)

1. Bradford City

94pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

91pts (+42)

2. Stevenage

91pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+28)

3. AFC Wimbledon

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

83pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

