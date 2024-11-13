Gareth Ainsworth visited Sixfields recently when he was on BBC duty for the FA Cup tie against Kettering

League One’s bottom club Shrewsbury Town have appointed Gareth Ainsworth as their new head coach following the sacking of Paul Hurst.

The 51-year-old arrives in Shropshire having previously enjoyed spells as manager of Wycombe Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers. Ainsworth spent an impressive 11 years in charge of Wycombe after his appointment in September 2012 but he struggled at QPR in the Championship, sacked after just nine months in charge.

A former midfielder, Ainsworth played for Preston North End, Wimbledon, QPR, Port Vale and Lincoln and joins Shrewsbury alongside his long-standing number two Richard Dobson .

Shrews chairman Roland Wycherley said: “On behalf of the board of directors, all supporters and everyone connected to Shrewsbury Town – I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Gareth and Richard at this difficult time. I wish them every success in their endeavours as they work to restore the feel-good factor to our club.”

Shrewsbury are bottom of League One with eight points from 15 games. They’ve won only twice in the league all season and their next game is due to be against Birmingham City next weekend. This Saturday’s fixture at Reading was called off due to international call-ups.

Director of football Micky Moore added: “I’m delighted to welcome Gareth and Richard to the football club. I think it is a massive coup for Shrewsbury Town to have them here.

“From the moment we started the recruitment process, Gareth and Richard were our number one targets. I’ve known Gareth for a long time. He was the standout candidate. And he is someone I have always admired for the outstanding work he did at Wycombe.

“He brings to this football club an enthusiasm and a wealth of knowledge having managed more than 150 games in League One. He is exactly what we need. I’m sure, in time, we will be able to build a football club that will really make the town and our supporters proud.”

Ainsworth’s Shrewsbury will host the Cobblers shortly after Christmas.