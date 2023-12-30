Lee Johnson

Fleetwood Town are on the hunt for their third different manager of the season after sacking Lee Johnson.

The 42-year-old was only given the job in September following Scott Brown’s departure but Fleetwood are currently nine games without a win in all competitions – seven of which have been defeats – and languish down in 23rd in League One. They were beaten 2-0 by Bolton on Friday evening and also lost 3-0 at Sixfields earlier in the month.

“Fleetwood Town can confirm Lee Johnson has left the club with immediate effect,” said the club in a short statement released on Saturday.

“Assistant manager Darren Way and first-team coach Phil Jevons will also depart – everyone at the club would like to place on record our thanks to Lee, Darren, and Phil for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the club.