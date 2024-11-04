Paul Hurst

Shrewsbury Town have sacked head coach Paul Hurst after nine months in charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurst was in his second spell at the League One club but has been dismissed after a run of just one win in their past 12 games in all competitions, culminating in Saturday's FA Cup defeat by League Two Salford City.

In a statement, the club said: "It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town can confirm we have parted company with head coach Paul Hurst and assistant boss Chris Doig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 50-year-old leaves Shrewsbury second from bottom of League One – seven points behind Northampton – having lost their past three EFL games without scoring a goal.

Hurst was re-appointed as manager in January 2024 having previously led the club to the League One play-off final in 2018 where they were beaten by Rotherham United and an EFL Trophy final which they lost to Lincoln.

The decision came after an emergency board meeting held by the club on Sunday morning, during which chairman Roland Wycherley offered his resignation.

"This morning, at our emergency board meeting, I offered my immediate resignation as chairman,” said Wycherley. “This was rejected by the board as despite all the positive changes we are making to reduce the losses – without my current financial support – we would not be able to continue to fulfil our commitments."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurst steered Shrewsbury away from trouble last season but they have won just two league games this term, managing only eight points from 14 games, and up next is a big match against bottom of the table Burton Albion, who are also managerless after sacking Mark Robinson.