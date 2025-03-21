League One strugglers reappoint former boss just months after he quit for rival club

Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town have reappointed Scott Lindsey just months after he quit the club for MK Dons.

Lindsey, who’s signed a deal until 2028, led the club to promotion through the play-offs last year but then dropped back down a division in September when heading to Stadium MK following Mike Williamson’s departure for Carlisle United.

However, he was sacked by MK Dons after a wretched run of form, overseeing just two wins in 16, and has now returned to Crawley after Rob Elliot was sacked earlier this week. The West Sussex club are 12 points from safety in League One and host Bristol Rovers this weekend when Lindsey will be in the dugout, joined by new assistant Neil Smith.

Chairman Preston Johnson said: “We are very excited to welcome Scott back to Crawley Town. We all love the culture and commitment he brings to the Club and the game. We’re striving for success at the highest levels of English football and to strengthen relationships with our fans and the broader community. Our lead investors are committed to a long-term vision, and Scott Lindsey is essential to that.”