League One strugglers dismiss manager after defeat away at Birmingham City

Bristol Rovers have sacked manager Matt Taylor

Rovers have won only one of their last 11 games and are 20th in League One, below Cobblers on goal difference. Taylor’s final game ended in a 2-0 defeat at Birmingham on Saturday.

A club statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC can confirm that manager Matt Taylor and assistant manager Wayne Carlisle have been relieved of their first team duties.

“The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Matt and Wayne for all their hard work during their time with Bristol Rovers, and we wish them both every success in their respective future careers.

“David Horseman and Lee Cattermole will take interim responsibility for first-team football duties while the club undertakes a thorough recruitment process for a new first-team manager.”

Oxford boss Des Buckingham and managers of Premier League clubs Southampton and Wolves, Russell Martin and Gary O’Neil, were also all sacked on Sunday.