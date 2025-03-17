Four of the men trying to lead their teams away from relegation troubleplaceholder image
Four of the men trying to lead their teams away from relegation trouble

League One run-in: Who has the hardest fixtures left of Rotherham, Wigan, Mansfield Town and other bottom half teams?

By James Heneghan
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 08:34 BST
The 2024/25 League One season is entering the final stretch and there are still a number of sides who aren’t completely out of the woods.

Whilst the bottom three look destined for the drop, Burton Albion trail both Bristol Rovers and Northampton by six points and there are only three points separating 14th from 20th. Here’s a look at each team’s remaining fixtures...

Points-per-game of remaining opponents: 1.38. Home games left: 5. Away games left: 5

1. Rotherham United (14th, 45 points)

Points-per-game of remaining opponents: 1.38. Home games left: 5. Away games left: 5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Points-per-game of remaining opponents: 1.51. Home games left: 5. Away games left: 4

2. Mansfield Town (15th, 44 points)

Points-per-game of remaining opponents: 1.51. Home games left: 5. Away games left: 4 Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Points-per-game of remaining opponents: 1.37. Home games left: 5. Away games left: 5

3. Exeter City (16th, 44 points)

Points-per-game of remaining opponents: 1.37. Home games left: 5. Away games left: 5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Points-per-game of remaining opponents: 1.29. Home games left: 5. Away games left: 5

4. Wigan Athletic (17th, 43 points)

Points-per-game of remaining opponents: 1.29. Home games left: 5. Away games left: 5 Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League OneRotherhamWiganMansfield TownNorthamptonBristol RoversBurton Albion
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice