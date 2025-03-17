League One run-in: Who has the hardest fixtures left of Rotherham, Wigan, Mansfield Town and other bottom half teams?

Whilst the bottom three look destined for the drop, Burton Albion trail both Bristol Rovers and Northampton by six points and there are only three points separating 14th from 20th. Here’s a look at each team’s remaining fixtures...
1 / 3
Whilst the bottom three look destined for the drop, Burton Albion trail both Bristol Rovers and Northampton by six points and there are only three points separating 14th from 20th. Here’s a look at each team’s remaining fixtures...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.