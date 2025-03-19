League One relegation strugglers part company with manager

Rob Elliot

Crawley Town have sacked manager Rob Elliot with just nine games of the season to go.

The 38-year-old, who was hired from non-league Gateshead, took over at Broadfield Stadium in October after Scott Lindsey left to join League Two MK Dons. Elliot only won six of his 33 matches in charge of the Reds, losing 19, and he departs with the club seemingly destined for an immediate return to the fourth tier following play-off final glory last year. They are currently 22nd and 12 points adrift of safety.

Crawley announced Louis Storey would step up as interim head coach, supported by interim assistant Anthony Sweeney. Their first match in charge will e at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

"The club would like to thank Rob for all of his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wish him all the best for the future," said a club statement.