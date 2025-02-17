Garry Monk

League One strugglers Cambridge United have parted company with manager Garry Monk after 11 months in charge.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City boss replaced guided the club to safety last year after replacing Neil Harris in March but the U’s have struggled this season. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, eight points adrift of safety and 10 behind Northampton, after one win in their last 13 games, with Monk’s final game ending in a 1-0 home defeat to Exeter on Saturday.

Paul Barry, majority owner, speaking on behalf of the owners and board, said: "We would like to thank Garry for his hard work and commitment to Cambridge United over the last 12 months. He really bought into the club during his time with us and we are all very disappointed that it has not worked out in the way we would all have hoped.

"In the end, the table does not lie and it is the right moment to make a change as we conclude the first part of our football review. There are 15 games of this season remaining, and we must continue to fight together to preserve our League One status over the coming weeks. At the same time, we will use this period to plan strategically for the next chapter of the football club. We will say more about this in the week."