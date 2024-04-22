Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley have sacked head coach Neill Collins with just one game of the season to go – Northampton’s visit to Oakwell on Saturday.

Collins was appointed last summer and only until recently the Tykes were in the mix for automatic promotion from League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a terrible run of form, including four defeats in the last five, has left them in danger of missing out on the play-offs altogether. They must beat Northampton at the weekend to guarantee a top six finish. Anything else and Oxford, Lincoln and Blackpool could all overtake them.

Neill Collins

Martin Devaney will step up the interim period.

Barnsley director of football Mladen Sormaz said: “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go.

"He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him. However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change.