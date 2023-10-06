News you can trust since 1931
LEAGUE ONE PREVIEW: Shrewsbury Town v Northampton Town

Fixture: Shrewsbury Town v Northampton Town, Sky Bet League One
By James Heneghan
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:43 BST- 2 min read
Date/time: October 7th, 3pm kick-off

Venue: New Meadow

Forecast: 21C, sunny

Sam Hoskins scored the winner when Cobblers last visited ShrewsburySam Hoskins scored the winner when Cobblers last visited Shrewsbury
Outs and doubts: Shrewsbury: Ryan Finnigan, Joe Anderson, Elliot Thorpe. Northampton: Jon Guthrie, Jack Sowerby, Will Hondermarck, Ali Koiki, Danny Hylton, Tyler Magloire

Betting: Shrewsbury 9/5, draw 23/10, Northampton 6/4

Form guide: Shrews LDLDL, Cobblers LLDWW

Current league positions: 18th v 16th

Possible line-ups: Shrewsbury: Marosi, Dunkley, Flanagan, Feeney, Kenneh, Winchester, Perry, Bayliss, Fleming, Mata, Udoh. Northampton: Burge, Odimayo, Sherring, Guthrie, Brough, McWilliams, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie, Appéré

Man in the middle: Carl Brook

Last time out: Oxford 3 Shrewsbury 0; Northampton 3 (Hoskins, Appéré, Pinnock) Reading 1

Most recent meeting: Friday, April 2, 2021 – Northampton 1 (Watson) Shrewsbury 0

Record v Shrewsbury: P55 W22 D11 L22

What Jon Brady said: “I've watched Shrewsbury's previous games and they've been in pretty much every single game and they created some great chances. I watched them against Orient and they could have been two or three goals up in the first 15 minutes. They haven’t taken their chances and they're being punished at the other end but what we see is a strong, competitive team and we need to make sure we're at our best to nullify their threats and try and exploit any weaknesses.”

What they said: “Northampton have had two, really good, back-to-back results. I know Jon really well. I was pleased for him last season. For Northampton to be in League One is a really big deal. He’s a friend of mine and I’m pleased for him. They are a really good team. They have some good players that performed well for him last year and they are doing so again. They are a threat going forward. Are there areas we feel we can hurt them? Of course, there are. But I’m sure he will feel exactly the same about us. The one thing I do know is it will be a really tight game.” Matt Taylor, Shrewsbury head coach.

Prediction: Shrewsbury Town 1 Northampton Town 2

