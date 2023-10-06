What Jon Brady said: “I've watched Shrewsbury's previous games and they've been in pretty much every single game and they created some great chances. I watched them against Orient and they could have been two or three goals up in the first 15 minutes. They haven’t taken their chances and they're being punished at the other end but what we see is a strong, competitive team and we need to make sure we're at our best to nullify their threats and try and exploit any weaknesses.”

What they said: “Northampton have had two, really good, back-to-back results. I know Jon really well. I was pleased for him last season. For Northampton to be in League One is a really big deal. He’s a friend of mine and I’m pleased for him. They are a really good team. They have some good players that performed well for him last year and they are doing so again. They are a threat going forward. Are there areas we feel we can hurt them? Of course, there are. But I’m sure he will feel exactly the same about us. The one thing I do know is it will be a really tight game.” Matt Taylor, Shrewsbury head coach.