League One newcomers appoint new manager following Championship relegation
The Terriers parted company with previous boss Andre Breitenreiter by mutual consent following their relegation from the Championship. Duff, 46, returns to management having been sacked by Swansea in December. He’s also had spells in charge of Barnsley and Cheltenham.
“As soon as discussions started with the club, I wanted to jump at the chance to be head coach of Huddersfield Town,” said Duff. “Since leaving my last role, I’ve had time to reflect, recharge and focus on what the next challenge I wanted to take on would look like. Whatever was to come had to be right and be a good fit, and that is exactly what this feels like. I know that our supporters expect a certain level of commitment, desire, high energy and passion from their play, and those are the high standards I’ve kept for all of my sides. This is a special club with a magnificent history and exciting future, so it’s a real honour to have the opportunity to be part of that.”
Huddersfield chairman Kevin Nagle added: “Preparation for the new season is critical, and we are excited to have Michael join us in good time for the campaign ahead. We have huge ambitions both on and off the pitch, and every discussion we have held with Michael has given us confidence that he not only shares those same goals, but knows what it means to represent Huddersfield Town. I look forward to moving on together in Sky Bet League One with Michael, who has a track record that speaks for itself at this level.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.