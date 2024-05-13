League One newcomers appoint new manager following Championship relegation

Michael Duff

League One newcomers Huddersfield Town have named Michael Duff as their new head coach on a deal until 2027.

The Terriers parted company with previous boss Andre Breitenreiter by mutual consent following their relegation from the Championship. Duff, 46, returns to management having been sacked by Swansea in December. He’s also had spells in charge of Barnsley and Cheltenham.

“As soon as discussions started with the club, I wanted to jump at the chance to be head coach of Huddersfield Town,” said Duff. “Since leaving my last role, I’ve had time to reflect, recharge and focus on what the next challenge I wanted to take on would look like. Whatever was to come had to be right and be a good fit, and that is exactly what this feels like. I know that our supporters expect a certain level of commitment, desire, high energy and passion from their play, and those are the high standards I’ve kept for all of my sides. This is a special club with a magnificent history and exciting future, so it’s a real honour to have the opportunity to be part of that.”

