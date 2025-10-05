League One manager given the boot after woeful start to season
The 64-year-old led the Seasiders to ninth last season after replacing Neil Critchley in September 2024 and a promotion challenge had been expected this time around following some eye-catching business in the summer. However, Saturday's loss to Wimbledon was their seventh defeat in 11 league games, one of which came at Sixfields last month, and leaves them second from bottom.
Speaking after his side were booed off at Bloomfield Road, Bruce admitted his side ‘were nowhere near what's required’, adding: "I can try and make as many excuses as I want but it's not in my nature to do it. Today we were nowhere near what's required of what we need to be and for that I need to take responsibility."
A short club statement two hours after full-time then confirmed his departure. It read: “Blackpool Football Club can announce the departure of head coach Steve Bruce, assistant head coach Steve Agnew and first-team coach Stephen Clemence.
"The club would like to thank them for their efforts, and wishes them the very best for the future. Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take charge of first-team matters until a permanent appointment is confirmed.”