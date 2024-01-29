News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town have enjoyed a great run of formNorthampton Town have enjoyed a great run of form
Northampton Town have enjoyed a great run of form

League One form table shows the division's best and worst sides over the last 15 rounds and where Northampton Town, Portsmouth, Stevenage, Charlton Athletic and Blackpool rank - picture gallery

Cobblers are one of the best in League One.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT

Defeat at home to Shrewsbury dented their hopes at the weekend.

But the League One form guide makes pleasant reading for a Cobblers side who have been racking up the points in recent weeks.

Here’s who are the best and worst sides around the league over the last 15 rounds of action? Here we have all the answers courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

14 10 4 0 35:15 20 34

1. Peterborough United - 34pts (+20)

14 10 4 0 35:15 20 34 Photo: Joe Dent

16 10 2 4 28:16 12 32

2. Derby County - 32pts (+12)

16 10 2 4 28:16 12 32 Photo: Marc Atkins

14 10 1 3 25:10 15 31

3. Bolton Wanderers - 31pts (+15)

14 10 1 3 25:10 15 31 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

15 8 6 1 26:18 8 30

4. Barnsley - 30pts (+8)

15 8 6 1 26:18 8 30 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

