League One deadline day: News and rumours as clubs scramble for last-minute deals
It’s expected to be a frantic day in League One, and Cobblers themselves could get in on the act with a last-ditch deal or two. Keep up to date with all the news and rumours here...
League One transfer deadline day LIVE
Welcome to deadline day! It’s expected to be a frantic day ahead as clubs across the EFL and particularly in League One scramble around for some last-minute deals.
We’ll bring you the latest news and rumours from League One. Will Cobblers add to their six summer signings? Will anyone depart Sixfields? Stay tuned to find out...
Latest rumours
Here are the early rumours in League One...
Reading want Southampton striker Dom Ballard, Charlton hope to sign free agent defender Tennai Watson and Stevenage are keen on young Manchester United striker Charlie McNeil.
This is a player Cobblers showed some interest in earlier in the summer.... looks like he’s off to a League One rival
State of play at Sixfields
Where do Cobblers need to strengthen?
I think most fans would agree that the squad is short of an attacking player. Either a creative number 10 type, a winger or a striker. At the moment they have five players covering three positions. It is an area Brady has repeatedly said he wants to strengthen and Cobblers will no doubt try and get someone in today.
Whether the club will be successful is another story. They’ll be keen to avoid repeating mistakes from the past when players have arrived on deadline day only to hardly feature in the following weeks and months.
One in at Exeter, Cambridge and Charlton
More rumours
Blackpool are rumoured to be signing Ipswich defender Elkan Baggott on loan and Charlton want Ireland Under-21 international James Abankwah
What Jon Brady’s said about more incomings
“We would certainly like to add to our offensive line and we’re working really hard on things. I’m just hoping something comes off. I think everyone has seen what we like to bring in over the last couple of years and it would be similar to that and something that needs to complement the group. We have a good group but I feel it would really help.”
That’s what Jon Brady said earlier this week when asked about potential incomings