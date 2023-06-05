News you can trust since 1931
League One clubs Wigan and Charlton set to be taken over by new owners ahead of 2023/24 season

The Latics have already been deducted eight points for the 2023/24 season
By James Heneghan
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

League One clubs Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic are set to have new owners in time for the start of the 2023/24 EFL season.

Wigan, who will start the 2023-24 campaign on minus eight points after failures to pay wages, saw two directors step down on Sunday amid increasing concerns about the financial state of the club.

And later that evening, a statement was released by the ownership group claiming that a deal has been agreed to sell the club to a new, as yet unnamed buyer, who is ‘committed to resolving all outstanding liabilities at the earliest opportunity’.

Wigan will start the season on -8 pointsWigan will start the season on -8 points
Meanwhile, former Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven has agreed to buy Charlton. His firm SE7 Partners has struck a deal with current owner Thomas Sandgaard which is subject to English Football League approval.

"We'll now work with SE7 Partners and the EFL to meet the league requirements, which is a process that can take some time," Charlton chief executive Peter Storrie told the club website. "In the meantime, the day-to-day running of the club will not be impacted.

"Our preparation and recruitment for the 2023-24 season is well under way. We have our targets for our men's team and our women's team. Led by Dean Holden and Karen Hills, those plans continue to progress and will not be halted while we await the approval.

