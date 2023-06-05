League One clubs Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic are set to have new owners in time for the start of the 2023/24 EFL season.

Wigan, who will start the 2023-24 campaign on minus eight points after failures to pay wages, saw two directors step down on Sunday amid increasing concerns about the financial state of the club.

And later that evening, a statement was released by the ownership group claiming that a deal has been agreed to sell the club to a new, as yet unnamed buyer, who is ‘committed to resolving all outstanding liabilities at the earliest opportunity’.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven has agreed to buy Charlton. His firm SE7 Partners has struck a deal with current owner Thomas Sandgaard which is subject to English Football League approval.

"We'll now work with SE7 Partners and the EFL to meet the league requirements, which is a process that can take some time," Charlton chief executive Peter Storrie told the club website. "In the meantime, the day-to-day running of the club will not be impacted.