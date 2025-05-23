League One clubs make early moves in summer transfer market

A smattering of League One clubs have already made moves in the summer transfer window, and Northampton are among them having wrapped up an early deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Jack Perkins this week.

One of the most notable transfers so far is Ryan Sweeney’s return to Mansfield Town. The Burton captain was an integral part of the club’s miraculous turn around last season but the 28-year-old defender rejoins the Stags four years after leaving them, signing a two-year deal.

But Burton have also been busy bringing players in having already wrapped up two deals. Left-back Dylan Williams returns permanently from Chelsea on a deal until at least 2028 and forward Fábio Tavares joins on a one-year contract from Coventry.

Exeter City have signed Rangers central defender Johnly Yfeko on a two-year deal, while Doncaster Rovers have brought in Barrow midfielder Robbie Gotts on a two-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Promoted from League Two, Bradford City have signed former Sunderland and Wigan midfielder Max Power on a two-year contract. The 31-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with Danish top-flight club Aarhus.

