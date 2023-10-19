Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincoln City have parted company with head coach Mark Kennedy and his assistant Danny Butterfield.

Kennedy took charge of City in the summer of 2022, overseeing more than 70 games, and guided the club to a top half finish last season, but he leaves them in 16th after 11 games of the current League One campaign.

Lincoln chief executive Liam Scully said: "Everyone at the club thanks Mark and Danny for their contribution to the Imps over their time with us, and we wish them well in their future coaching careers. They leave with our thanks and best wishes.”

Mark Kennedy

First-team coach Tom Shaw will take charge of the first-team on an interim basis while the club undertakes a ‘thorough process’ to identify their next head coach.