News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

League One club 'part company' with manager after poor run

Imps finished in the top half last season but have won only two of their last 11 games in all competitions
By James Heneghan
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lincoln City have parted company with head coach Mark Kennedy and his assistant Danny Butterfield.

Kennedy took charge of City in the summer of 2022, overseeing more than 70 games, and guided the club to a top half finish last season, but he leaves them in 16th after 11 games of the current League One campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincoln chief executive Liam Scully said: "Everyone at the club thanks Mark and Danny for their contribution to the Imps over their time with us, and we wish them well in their future coaching careers. They leave with our thanks and best wishes.”

Mark KennedyMark Kennedy
Mark Kennedy
Most Popular

First-team coach Tom Shaw will take charge of the first-team on an interim basis while the club undertakes a ‘thorough process’ to identify their next head coach.

Kennedy was one of two EFL managers to be sacked on Wednesday evening with Millwall’s Gary Rowett also relieved of his duties. That decision means Cobblers boss Jon Brady is now the 11th longest serving manager currently working in the EFL.

Related topics:League OneJon BradyLincoln CityTom Shaw