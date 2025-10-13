League One club name former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere as their new manager ahead of Northampton clash

Jack Wilshere

Luton Town have appointed former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere as their new manager.

The 33-year-old, who replaces Matt Bloomfield, is back at the club where it all started having joined Luton as a youngster before heading to Arsenal and embarking on an elite playing career that saw him win 34 England caps. He has held various coaching positions in the Arsenal academy and also had a short spell as Norwich City interim manager at the end of last season.

Supported by the experienced Chris Powell as his assistant manager, Wilshere’s first game in charge will be at home to Mansfield Town this weekend while his first away game will be against Cobblers at Sixfields next Saturday.

“It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be named Luton Town manager,” said Wilshere. “It feels like a full-circle moment for me. I was eight when I first came to Luton as a boy, so I guess you could say it’s fate that my first full-time club managerial position is at this club. I couldn’t be more delighted to be here – I can’t wait to manage this football club.

“There’s so much of the season still to play for and I’m excited about getting to work and putting my own stamp on things, and moving this club forward in a positive direction. I want to give the Luton fans a team they can be proud of, and the work to do that starts today.”

Hatters CEO Gary Sweet added: “Jack’s passion, intelligence, and modern approach to the game align perfectly with the values and ambitions of Luton Town. His experience at the highest level and commitment to developing talent make him the ideal fit for our next chapter. He has impressed everyone involved in our extensive selection process with his passion for football, his determination to succeed in management and his deep knowledge of all things Luton Town.

“That started as a very young boy in our youth system, and has continued throughout his life, always living locally and with close friends who are long-term season ticket holders at Kenilworth Road. It was during his time training with our first team at The Brache in the summer of 2022 where he refamiliarised himself with the club, and realised the time was right to follow his coaching path, which took him back to Arsenal, where the world of course had seen him come through as a generational midfield talent.

“Luton has always been a part of his journey, and as a club renowned for giving young coaches their break in management, we are so pleased to welcome him back. He already knows a number of our squad, and as a board we are all excited at the prospect of seeing his career progress alongside someone as respected in the game as Chris."