Scott Lindsey

MK Dons have made Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey their new head coach.

Lindsey, who led Crawley to promotion from League Two against all expectations last season, replaces Mike Williamson following his departure to Carlisle United last week.

"I'm so excited to be joining this wonderful football club,” said Lindsey. “I think it's clear to everyone just how much potential there is at MK Dons, and I'm thrilled to be joining Stadium MK to help achieve it.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Liam and Fahad to build an ambitious and exciting football team for the people of Milton Keynes to get behind. I can't wait to get stuck in with the players, and look forward to meeting the supporters as soon as possible."

Sporting director Liam Sweeting added: "I don't think it's much of a secret to say Scott was our number one target from day one, so I'm absolutely delighted that he's agreed to join the club at such an exciting time.

"When we started this process, it was clear that we wanted someone who would align with MK Dons but who also had a track record of improving football teams, improving players and displaying leadership traits we felt were important in the immediate future.

"Scott's footballing record in recent seasons is phenomenal, proving time and again that he can maximise what's in front of him and develop a brilliant coaching environment.

"The club is clearly in a fluid phase as we transition to the ownership of Fahad Al Ghanim, but I'm confident we now have a head coach who has proven he can navigate change, get the best of his players, and ultimately deliver on the pitch, so it's an incredibly exciting day for MK Dons. Finally, I'd like to thank Crawley Town for the professionalism they've demonstrated over the past few days."