League One club linked with move for Burnley forward and Northampton loanee Dara Costelloe

Leyton Orient are reportedly interested in signing Dara Costelloe from Premier League side Burnley this summer.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international impressed on loan with Cobblers last season, scoring six goals in 15 games, and he’s seemingly attracted plenty of interest this summer as a result. Orient, now under new ownership, appear to be at the front of the queue, according to reports.

As reported by journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley are in discussions to send the 22-year-old forward for another spell in the third tier. Kevin Nolan has made no secret of his desire to bring Costelloe back to Sixfields, which would delight many Cobblers fans, but at this stage that appears unlikely.

Costelloe, who initially caught Burnley’s eye playing for Galway United in the League of Ireland, spent the first half of last season in League Two, featuring 17 times on loan for Accrington Stanley. He was recalled from his spell at the Wham Stadium and then sent to play League One football with Northampton on deadline day.