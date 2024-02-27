League One club hit with another points deduction following late payments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reading have had two more points deduced, their third deduction of the season, by the EFL.

The League One side have had a further two-point penalty suspended after failing to pay dues to HMRC within an 80-day limit imposed by the EFL. The club previously had four points deducted for their failure to pay wages on several occasions the previous year.

The Royals have dropped three places to 19th and are now only three points clear of the drop zone with 11 matches remaining.

A club statement read: “Reading Football Club can confirm an immediate two-point penalty has been applied as a result of persistent late payments to HMRC in 2023. This follows a decision of an EFL Disciplinary Commission yesterday.

“The club has also received a further suspended two-point penalty, which will be activated should there be any further late payments to HMRC or identified football creditors (EFL Regulations 52.6.1 to 52.6.3) this season.

“The points deduction will be applied to our Sky Bet League One total with immediate effect.

“Furthermore, Mr Dai has been ordered to pay a £100,000 fine payable within twenty-one days. Should this money not be received a further suspended fine of £100,000 will be activated, and an additional fine of £100,000 will be imposed if the money is not received within five weeks.

“In September, the club was subject to a further three-point deduction as a result of a failure by Mr Dai to deposit an amount equating to 125% of the club’s monthly wage bill into a designated account, as ordered by a Disciplinary Commission in August 2023. This amount is still outstanding. Should this not be settled within twenty-eight days of the decision, Mr Dai will be fined a further £100,000 and then another £100,000 should it not be settled within thirty-five days of the decision.