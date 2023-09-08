Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlton Athletic have appointed Michael Appleton as their new head coach following speculation linking Northampton boss Jon Brady with the job.

The 47-year-old former Oxford United, Lincoln City and Blackpool manager replaces Dean Holden, who was sacked last week following five successive defeats, and will take charge for the first time next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton technical director Andy Scott said: “The appointment of Michael comes following an in-depth recruitment process. We had a clear idea of the type of person we wanted, the way they work and how they manage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Appleton

“When speaking to the various candidates that we met, Michael demonstrated very clearly that he would have the ability to take the current group and mould them into a successful team.

“He has worked at the very top level so he understands what high standards are required to win. He is a leader on the grass, as well as in the dressing room, has a winning mentality and has had many positive and negative experiences as a manager that have shaped him into the coach that we believe will be the best person for the job.

“He is a coach who knows what it takes to get a team promoted. He has a track record of working with, and developing, young players, which is vital given our outstanding academy. In addition, he has experience working in a modern set-up where his responsibilities are on managing a group of players and getting the best out of them on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appleton added: “I am delighted to be named as head coach of this proud and historic football club and would like to thank the owners, James Rodwell and Andy Scott for placing their trust in me to lead the team.