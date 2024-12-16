Peterborough United beat Crawley Town 4-3 to ease the pressure following three straight defeats.placeholder image
Peterborough United beat Crawley Town 4-3 to ease the pressure following three straight defeats.

Latest supercomputer predictions for League One with final positions and points totals for Northampton Town, Rotherham United, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Dec 2024, 13:16 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 07:55 BST
Cobblers saw their survival hopes suffer a blow with defeat at fellow strugglers Rotherham United.

The 3-0 defeat leaves Northampton dangerously placed just two points above the drop zone having played a game more than Crawley and Bristol Rovers directly below them.

Cobblers host Charlton in the league at the weekend after the midweek trip to Peterborough in the EFL Trophy.

So will Cobblers have enough to avoid relegation? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet – expects the League One season to finish.

101pts (+41)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

94pts (+42)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

94pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+27)

3. Stockport County

88pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+17)

4. Bolton Wanderers

87pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

