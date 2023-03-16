Cobblers gave their promotion hopes a big boost in midweek after beating rivals Mansfield Town.

Sam Hoskins’ first-half strike did the damage as Cobblers hung on for all the points.

It leaves them trailing Carlisle by a single point and Stevenage by three points, though both sides have a game in hand on Northampton.

The win also gives Cobblers a valuable eight point cushion on Mansfield in eighth.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees the League Two promotion picture looking.

1 . Leyton Orient 1/66 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage 1/8 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Carlisle United 8/11 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Northampton Town Evens Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales