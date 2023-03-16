News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
11 minutes ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
Northampton Town are a point off the automatic promotion places after the 1-0 win over Mansfield Town.
Northampton Town are a point off the automatic promotion places after the 1-0 win over Mansfield Town.
Northampton Town are a point off the automatic promotion places after the 1-0 win over Mansfield Town.

Latest Sky Bet League Two promotion odds as race to go up hots up for Northampton Town, Stockport County, Salford City, Bradford City, Mansfield Town, Stevenage and Carlisle United - picture gallery

Cobblers gave their promotion hopes a big boost in midweek after beating rivals Mansfield Town.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT

Sam Hoskins’ first-half strike did the damage as Cobblers hung on for all the points.

It leaves them trailing Carlisle by a single point and Stevenage by three points, though both sides have a game in hand on Northampton.

The win also gives Cobblers a valuable eight point cushion on Mansfield in eighth.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees the League Two promotion picture looking.

Let us know your thoughts on the promotion race via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Cobblers news, here.

1/66

1. Leyton Orient

1/66 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
1/8

2. Stevenage

1/8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
8/11

3. Carlisle United

8/11 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Evens

4. Northampton Town

Evens Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
CobblersLeague TwoMansfield TownBradford City