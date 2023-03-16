Latest Sky Bet League Two promotion odds as race to go up hots up for Northampton Town, Stockport County, Salford City, Bradford City, Mansfield Town, Stevenage and Carlisle United - picture gallery
Cobblers gave their promotion hopes a big boost in midweek after beating rivals Mansfield Town.
Sam Hoskins’ first-half strike did the damage as Cobblers hung on for all the points.
It leaves them trailing Carlisle by a single point and Stevenage by three points, though both sides have a game in hand on Northampton.
The win also gives Cobblers a valuable eight point cushion on Mansfield in eighth.
Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees the League Two promotion picture looking.
