New signings Tyrese Fornah and Jack Perkins get to know each other

Latest pre-season pictures as Northampton gear up for opening friendly at Brackley

By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 14:09 BST
Cobblers have been getting through more work on the training pitch ahead of Saturday's pre-season opener at Brackley Town.

Here are the latest pictures from Moulton...

Jordan Willis and Nesta Guinness-Walker get a hold of each other

Jordan Willis and Nesta Guinness-Walker get a hold of each other Photo: Pete Norton

Max Dyche shields the ball from Sam Hoskins

Max Dyche shields the ball from Sam Hoskins Photo: Pete Norton

Tyrese Fornah takes on some fluids

Tyrese Fornah takes on some fluids Photo: Pete Norton

The fit-again Jack Baldwin

The fit-again Jack Baldwin Photo: Pete Norton

