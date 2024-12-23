Jon Brady stepped down last weekJon Brady stepped down last week
Latest odds for the next Northampton Town manager as former West Ham captain goes odds-on favourite

By James Heneghan
Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:51 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:04 GMT
The latest odds for the next Northampton Town manager have former West Ham United captain Kevin Nolan the new odds-on favourite.

Nolan, who previously managed Notts County and Leyton Orient, is as short as 1/2 to replace Jon Brady, with Pete Wild down to 5/2. Here’s the latest odds...

The former West Ham captain and ex Notts County and Leyton Orient boss is suddenly the odds-on favourite at 1/2

1. Kevin Nolan

The former West Ham captain and ex Notts County and Leyton Orient boss is suddenly the odds-on favourite at 1/2 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Wild's odds have also shortened considerably to 5/2

2. Pete Wild

Wild's odds have also shortened considerably to 5/2 Photo: Pete Norton

A flurry of rumours shortened Kennedy's odds to 1/3 before the weekend but he's since gone out to 8/1

3. Mark Kennedy

A flurry of rumours shortened Kennedy's odds to 1/3 before the weekend but he's since gone out to 8/1 Photo: Pete Norton

The long-time favourite for the job is now 8/1

4. Andy Woodman

The long-time favourite for the job is now 8/1 Photo: Paul Harding

