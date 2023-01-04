News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town are seven points clear of fourth-place and are 6/4 to go up automatically.

Latest League Two automatic promotion odds as SkyBet back Northampton Town to join Leyton Orient and Stevenage in next season's League One - gallery

Cobblers are very-well placed right now to seal automatic promotion.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

The crucial 1-0 win over leaders Leyton Orient leaves Town seven points clear.

But it can all change very quickly with Jon Brady’s boys knowing they need to be right at it every game.

League sponsors SkyBet believe Town have got what it takes this season to go one step better.

Here are the latest automatic promotion odds from SkyBet.

1. Leyton Orient

1/9

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Stevenage

2/7

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Northampton Town

6/4

Photo: Shaun Botterill

4. Stockport County

11/4

Photo: Pete Norton

