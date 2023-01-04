Cobblers are very-well placed right now to seal automatic promotion.

The crucial 1-0 win over leaders Leyton Orient leaves Town seven points clear.

But it can all change very quickly with Jon Brady’s boys knowing they need to be right at it every game.

League sponsors SkyBet believe Town have got what it takes this season to go one step better.

Here are the latest automatic promotion odds from SkyBet.

1. Leyton Orient 1/9

2. Stevenage 2/7

3. Northampton Town 6/4

4. Stockport County 11/4