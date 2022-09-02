News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town's squad is said to be worth £3.04m, according to the new figures.

Latest figures reveal new squad values of Northampton Town, Crewe Alexander, Walsall, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers and every other League Two side following closure of transfer window

The summer transfer window has closed and the new squad value figures of every League Two side has been released.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:17 am

It was a quiet day for Northampton with Jon Brady content with how his promotion-chasing squad are looking.

The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim the Northampton squad is now worth £3.04m, the 10th most valuable in League Two.

1. Stockport County

£585,000

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

2. Grimsby Town

£1.31m (+61.1 %)

Photo: Getty Images

3. AFC Wimbledon

£1.69m

Photo: Getty Images

4. Walsall

£1.76m (-4.9 %)

Photo: Getty Images

League TwoJon BradyTranmere Rovers
