It was a quiet day for Northampton with Jon Brady content with how his promotion-chasing squad are looking.

The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim the Northampton squad is now worth £3.04m, the 10th most valuable in League Two.

Have you say about Northampton’s transfer dealings and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

1. Stockport County £585,000 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Grimsby Town £1.31m (+61.1 %) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon £1.69m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Walsall £1.76m (-4.9 %) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales