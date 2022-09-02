Latest figures reveal new squad values of Northampton Town, Crewe Alexander, Walsall, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers and every other League Two side following closure of transfer window
The summer transfer window has closed and the new squad value figures of every League Two side has been released.
It was a quiet day for Northampton with Jon Brady content with how his promotion-chasing squad are looking.
The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim the Northampton squad is now worth £3.04m, the 10th most valuable in League Two.
Have you say about Northampton’s transfer dealings and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.
Page 1 of 6