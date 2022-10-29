Lee Burge punches the ball clear under pressure from Newport's Mickey Demetriou (Picture: Pete Norton)

Promotion-chasing Town looked to be heading towards a sobering defeat at the hands of the lowly Exiles who had taken the lead in the second minute through Omar Bogle.

Some goalkeeping heroics from Lee Burge then kept the off-colour Cobblers in the game, and he was rewarded for his efforts as Hoskins hammered home a late leveller to level the match.

Bogle's goal after just one minute 44 seconds put Newport in the ascendancy, and they were the better side for the majority of the game, with Cobblers barely mustering a chance of note.

But with time running out, top-scorer Hoskins was in the right place at the right time to volley home after Akin Odimayo's knock down and rescue a precious point.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady made three changes to the team that threw away a 2-0 half-time lead to draw 2-2 with Sutton United in midweek.

Aaron McGowan was recalled for his first start since April, while Sam Sherring and Hoskins also returned, with Ryan Haynes, Jack Sowerby and Odimayo dropping to the bench.

Town got off to a shocking start, falling behind inside the opening two minutes.

The defence failed to deal with a Mickey Demetriou long throw into the area, and after being flicked on by Priestly Farquharson the ball broke loose to the unmarked Bogle who was able to stab home from six yards out.

The Cobblers were struggling to get any sort of rhythm into their game, and Newport dominated the opening 25 minutes.

They would have extended their lead but from some fantastic goalkeeping from Burge, who made four crucial stops in a matter of minutes midway through the half.

He first dived full length to his right to tip a Demtriou effort wide, before a brilliant double stop denied Bogle, who was clean through on goal, and Nathan Moriah-Welsh on the follow-up after Kieron Bowie had gifted Newport possession 30 yards out.

Burge then had to be at his best again to touch a Bogle snapshot on to the post.

Town were, quite simply, all over the place.

The Cobblers had also been virtually non-existent as an attacking force, but just before the break they did at least forge a chance, with Hoskins teeing up Bowie inside the penalty area after good work by Harvey Lintott down the right.

The Fulham loan man got his shot off, but it was easy for Joe Day in goal.

It was to be Bowie's final contribution to the match, as he was one of three players hooked at half-time, the others being Marc Leonard and Lintott.

The three dropped from Tuesday, Sowerby, Haynes and Odimayo, were all brought on as Brady attempted to breathe some life into his team.

The Cobblers started the half better, and on 56 minutes Hoskins sting Day's palms with a low drive from the right edge of the penalty area.

Town were seeing more of the ball an the team had better balance after the changes, but with Newport happy to keep them at arm's length, chances were proving very hard to come by.

It looked as though Newport were going to return to sout Wales with all three points as Town huffed and puffed without getting any reward - at least that was the case until right at the death.

Pinnock swung in a cross from the left, Odimayo kept the ball live at the far post with a header, and the ball dropped to Hoskins who smashed a shot with his right boot into the bottom corner to make it all square and send their supporters home happy and relieved.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan (77m, Cross), Sherring, Guthrie, Lintott (46m, Odimayo), Leonard (46m, Sowerby), McWilliams (90m, Dyche), Pinnock, Hoskins, Appere, Bowie (46m, Haynes). Substitutes not used: Abimbola, Dadge

Newport: Day, Norman, Clarke, Farquharson, Bogle (76m, Zimba), Waite (67m, Wildig), Bennett, Moriah-Welsh (90m, Drysdale), Lewis, Demetriou, Evans (67m, Nevers). Substitutes: Willmott, Collins, Townsend

Referee: Thomas Kirk