Late fightback not enough as Cobblers are undone by Keillor-Dunn double

Terry Taylor battles for possession (Picture: Pete Norton)

A spirited late fightback was not enough for the Cobblers as they slid to a 2-1 home defeat against Barnsley at Sixfields on Tuesday night.

The visitors looked to be in cruise control as the eased into a 2-0 lead on the hour, with two top quality strikes from striker Davis Keillor-Dunn.

But the Cobblers refused to lie down, and were back in the game when Sam Hoskins fired home from close range with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

Barnsley were then reduced to 10 men with the late dismissal of Mael de Gevigney, and despite more than 10 minutes of stoppage time, the Cobblers couldn't make their advantage tell as they slipped to defeat.

The defeat leaves in relegation trouble in Sky Bet League One, four points above the drop zone.

Town made two changes to the side that beat Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

One was enforced as Cameron McGeehan sat out the first of a two-match ban, while Aaron McGowan dropped to the bench, with the pair replaced by Nesta Guinness-Walker and Jordan Willis.

The move allowed Mitch Pinnock to be released from left wing-back where he has played for the past few matches, as he instead moved into McGeehan's attacking role.

And it was Pinnock who had the first chance of the night, firing a free-kick from the edge of the area past the wall but it was stopped low to his right by Barnsley keeper Jackson Smith on his debut. The visiting keeper had been penalised for handling outside of his area, catching the ball after pulling out of kicking it clear. He was lucky to escape a yellow card.

It was a busy start for Smith, as moments later he made a good stop to his left to deny Shaw, whose dipping shot was heading for the bottom corner.

Barnsley had started so sluggishly but soon started to find their feet as an attacking force, but failed to make the most of some dangerous situations.

The deadlock was broken on 36 minutes, and it was a sweet strike from Barnsley top-scorer David Keillor-Dunn.

He was perhaps given too much time and space, but when he collected a crossfield ball 25 yards out on the right, he was direct, driving inside before unleashing a left foot shot that flew past Nik Tzanev from 20 yards.

The Cobblers went close to equalising straight away, but Shaw headed over from close range after Terry Taylor had delivered a superb free-kick from the right.

Town will have wanted to get straight at Barnsley in the second half, but it was very stop-start, and they struggled to get any attacking momentum going.

Barnsley were looking the more threatening when they got forward, and they made it 2-0 in the 59th minute, with Keillor-Dunn again the clinical scorer after more slack defending from the Cobblers.

Town gave up possession in their own half, with the ball landing at the feet of Stephen Humphrys who had too much time on the edge of the penalty area.

Humphrys passed to Keillor-Dunn on the left edge of the box and and he took a touch before curling a right-footed shot across and beyond Tzanev into the bottom right-hand corner.

The Cobblers looked out on their feet, but they stuck at thgeir task and earned themselves a lifeline on 78 minutes, Hoskins driviong the ball home from eight yards after Dara Costelloe's shot had been blocked, the young striker doing brilliantly to pinch possession and carve out a chance for himself.

Barnsley were now rattled, and three minutes from the end of normal time were reduced to 10 men, de Gevigney given a straight red for a lunge on Tariq Fosu.

More than 10 minutes of time were added on, but Northampton couldn't make it pay as Barnsley held on for the win.

Match facts

Cobblers: Tazanev, Willis (64m, McGowan), Hoskins, Pinnock, Guinness-Walker (64m, Magloire), Costelloe, Taylor, Odimayo (51m, Perry), Fosu, Shaw (71m, Hondermarck), Dyce. Substitutes unused: Burge, Wilson, Baldwin

Barnsley: Smith, Russell, Roberts, de Gevigney, O'Keefe (80m, Lembikisa), Phillips, Farrugia (64m, Gent), Earl, Keillor-Dunn (89m, McCarthy), Humphrys (80m, Watters), Nwakali. Substitutes not use: Benson, Rodrigues, Flavell

Referee: Declan Bourne

Attendance: 5,820

Barnsley fans: 542