Late Burge heroics secure deserved point for Cobblers against high-flying Stockport County

Terry Taylor runs away to celebrate after firing the Cobblers into a first-half lead against Stockport (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers inched another point closer towards League One survival when they held promotion-seeking Stockport County to a 1-1 draw at Sixfields on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town were terrific in the first half as they restricted in-form County to virtually nothing while making their most of a stroke of good fortune at the other end when Terry Taylor’s deflected free-kick found the net for the breakthrough.

Stockport had won seven of their past nine games but they were second best for most of the contest and didn’t even have a shot on target until the 79th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately for Town, however, that shot resulted in Brenony Breki Andresson heading in a leveller.

The away side, chasing automatic promotion, then had a flurry of late chances to win it but Lee Burge made a couple of fine saves to earn his side a point, one they deserved for the sheer amount of effort and hard work they put in.

The result keeps Town 18th and takes them five points clear of the bottom four.

Cameron McGeehan and Akin Odimayo returned from suspension and injury respectively to start in place of Aaron McGowan and Tyler Magloire as Kevin Nolan made two changes from the draw at Exeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers made a decent enough start and most of the early play was concentrated in Stockport’s half, although the visitors comfortably dealt with a series of long balls and throw-ins slung towards their penalty box.

Long and direct was clearly the instruction from Nolan and it nearly bore fruit midway through the first half when Mitch Pinnock launched a throw into the box and the ball fell for Tariqe Fosu but he flicked over.

The home side continued to more than match their in-form, promotion-seeking visitors and they were rewarded with a somewhat contentious opener on the half-hour mark.

Referee Lee Swabey awarded Cobblers a free-kick just outside the box after a clash of heads between Ben Perry and Brad Hills, much to Stockport’s dismay, and Taylor made the most if it, his effort deflecting off the wall and wrong-footing Corey Addai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could and probably should have been two eight minutes before the break when good work by Dara Costelloe and McGeehan teed up Perry in the middle of the box but he side-footed wide.

Stockport had barely mustered a single attack of note throughout the first half and their growing frustration was not helped by seeing a goal chalked off in stoppage-time, with Sam Cosgrove adjudged to have fouled Sam Hoskins before heading in at the back post.

The visitors fractionally improved in the second half, they could hardly have played worse, but they remained unable to fashion anything resembling a chance and so came a quadruple change, including Oliver Norwood.

Nolan responded by sending on Tyler Roberts and his side continued to frustrate County and keep them at arm’s length; if anything it was the hosts who were doing more of the pushing as the clock ticked beyond 70 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport’s play had more urgency to it as time ran out but their equalising goal, which came with 11 minutes to play, arrived virtually from nowhere.

Ryan Rydel was given space on the left to cross and Andresson rose high to plant a brilliant, towering header over Burge and into the net.

Now with the momentum, County sensed an opportunity to win it and they went close three in quick succession but Burge would be Town’s hero. He was in the right place at the right time on three occasions to thwart the away side, denying Norwood, Lewis Bate and Kyle Wootton with fine saves to preserve a precious point for his team.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, Odimayo, Dyche, Guinness-Walker, Hoskins © (Magoire 90), Pinnock (McGowan 90), Perry, Taylor, McGeehan, Fosu (Roberts 66), Costelloe. Subs not used: Tzanev, Koiki, Hondermarck, Wilson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport: Addai, Knoyle (Collar 56), Touray (Rydel 56), Bate ©, Pye, Connolly, Moxon (Norwood 56), Hills, Camps (Andresson 70), Cosgrove (Wootton 56), Olaofe. Subs not used: Metcalfe, Hamilton

Referee: Lee Swabey

Attendance: 5,559

Stockport fans: 552