Last-gasp Springett strike rescues precious point for Cobblers at Oxford United

Tyreece Simpson challenges Oxford United's Billy Bodin at the Kassam Stadium (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town fell behind to Josh Murphy’s sixth-minute opener and they offered barely anything in response during a largely tepid contest until Will Hondermarck’s header brought them level 10 minutes before half-time.

The home side controlled much of the second half and they looked to have won it through Will Goodwin, who glanced into the bottom corner with nine minutes left to play, but there was to be a late sting in the tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers were not at their fluent best at the Kassam Stadium but they battled hard and were rewarded in the third minute of stoppage-time when Springett stabbed home, much to the delight of the 1,268 away fans.

Jon Brady, who was serving the second of his two-game touchline ban, stuck with the same team that beat Bristol Rovers but there were changes on the bench as Cobblers welcomed back top scorer Sam Hoskins, while Dom Gape was also involved again with Jack Sowerby left out as a precaution.

The opening skirmishes were cagey and low-key but Town made life difficult for themselves by conceding a poor goal just six minutes in.

Ben Fox lost the ball cheaply in his own half before Murphy was afforded too much time and space on the edge of the box and his well-hit low shot beat Louie Moulden at his near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That goal was about the only thing to happen during a very flat first half-hour as Cobblers lacked any kind of urgency or impetus and struggled to string together sustained periods of meaningful possession.

Oxford were hardly firing on all cylinders either and their failure to build on the early goal was punished when Town hit back almost out of nowhere.

The leveller came on 35 minutes and it was all about Marc Leonard who initially nicked the ball back just outside the penalty box and then delivered a wonderful cross that was on a plate for Hondermarck to head home.

That injected a bit of life into the contest and things began to open up before half-time with Patrick Brough close to going through one on one before Cameron Brannagan’s long-range strike was clawed away by Moulden and Sam Sherring almost diverted a dangerous cross into his own net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford were the team in the ascendency at the start of the second half and Greg Leigh almost restored their lead, shooting just wide from 25 yards, before Sherring blocked importantly when Brannagan set his sights.

Most of United’s efforts were from range though and Cobblers kept them honest with the occasional threatening breakaway, but their decision-making in the final third meant chances were few and far between.

Shaun McWilliams and Louis Appéré were both introduced by Brady and Oxford made a triple change of their own but they continued to lack the quality to create a clear sight of goal despite dominating possession.

Just as time was beginning to run out, however, the home side’s pressure yielded the all-important breakthrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were nine minutes of normal time left when Owen Dale escaped two defenders on the right and whipped in a fine cross that was expertly guided home by Goodwin.

A mix-up at the back nearly allowed Oxford to kill the contest but Moulden clawed away Goodwin’s attempted lob and Cobblers still had hope when eight minutes of added time were signalled.

And with three of those eight minutes played, the visitors dramatically salvaged a point.

Oxford failed to clear their lines and Cobblers worked the ball through to Hoskins on the left side of the penalty box, he drove to the byline and crossed for Springett who took a touch before shooting past Cumming with the aid of a deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was time left for Oxford to apply some late pressure but Cobblers stood firm and saw it out to claim an excellent point.

Match facts

Oxford: Cumming, Long, Negru, Brown, Bennett (Goodrham 66), Brannagan © (McEachran 71), Rodrigues, Bodin (Matete 83), Murphy (Dale 72), Harris (Goodwin 72), Leigh. Subs not used: Eastwood, Thorniley

Cobblers: Moulden, Willis, Sherring (Moore 85), Guthrie ©, Brough, Fox (McWilliams 61), Leonard, Hondermarck, Pinnock (Springett 85), Bowie (Appéré 61), Simpson (Hoskins 80). Subs not used: Dadge, Gape

Referee: Charles Breakspear

Attendance: 8,732