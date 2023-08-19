Kieron Bowie in action for the Cobblers in the Sixfields clash with Peterborough United (Picture: Pete Norton)

With the game goalless, Pinnock was wide on the right, some 40 yards from goal, when he volleyed a ball back into the box, and he connected so sweetly that it caught out back-peddling goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, who carried the ball over the line for the decisive moment of the contest.

That gave Cobblers their first win over Posh at Sixfields in more than 20 years.

Before then, Peterborough had been marginally the better side but Northampton defended well and survived several close shaves before Pinnock’s moment of inspiration clinched a memorable home victory.

It would be a stretch to argue that Town deserved to win the game on the balance of play, but they have done more than enough over the first four games of the season to earn at least one victory, and this one will taste extra sweet given who it came against.

Jon Guthrie replaced Manny Monthé in a straight swap at the back and Town were given a big let-off inside the first three minutes when goalkeeper Max Thompson’s pass was intercepted by Johnson Clarke-Harris, who then teed up Will Randall, but he blazed over.

Sloppiness in possession became a theme for Town in a shaky start opening 15 minutes.

Errant passes and loose touches allowed Posh to take early control and another chance went begging for Randall, whose glancing header flashed wide of the far post.

Cobblers did improve and gained more of a foothold as the first half wore on, and visiting stopper Nicholas Bilokapic made the game’s first save when parrying Kieron Bowie’s shot around his post.

Peterborough continued to carry the greater threat, however, and they also had the most dangerous player on the pitch in Kwame Poku.

He caused problems on the right side time and again and was only missing an end product.

Two crosses flashed perilously across goal while he also shot over before two more efforts were blocked by Guthrie.

Cobblers did well to reach half-time still on level terms but Posh remained on the front foot after the restart with Ephron Mason-Clark twice going close, his first shot held by Thompson before his second was blocked at close quarters.

The screw was being turned by the away side and only the offside flag saved Northampton just shy of the hour-mark when Mason-Clark prodded in at the back post from Poku’s low cross.

Mason-Clark also dragged wide of the far post when left unmarked in the penalty box before Jon Brady turned to Will Hondermarck and Louis Appéré, and that helped to stem the tide and withstand Peterborough's pressure.

Like in the first half, Town improved the more the game went on and substitute Harvey Lintott’s excellent pressing so nearly presented a chance for Pinnock in the box, and then Pinnock himself chose to pass instead of shoot from a tight angle as the clocked ticked over into the final 10 minutes.

The home side were finishing the stronger and they took the lead in the final minute of normal time in freak circumstances.

Pinnock’s incredibly well-stuck volley, from way out on the right flank, flew over Bilokapic, who could not keep it out at the second attempt, and gave Town a precious lead with seven minutes of added time to play.

There were a few tense moments to come, including when Guthrie blocked from Poku inside the six-yard box, but Cobblers held on for a famous victory, sparking scenes of joy and delight all around a sold-out Sixfields.

Match facts

Cobblers: Thompson, Odimayo (Lintott 78), Sherring, Guthrie ©, Brough, Sowerby (Hondermarck 59), Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie (Monthé 78), Simpson (Appéré 68)

Subs not used: Dadge, Dyche, Abimbola,

Peterborough: Bilokapic, Kioso, Burrows (Tomlinson 72), Edwards, Crichlow (Tshimanga 90), Randall (Ajiboye 72), Kyprianou, Collins, Mason-Clark © (Jade-Jones 72), Poku, Clarke-Harris

Subs not used: Talley, Knight, De Havilland

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 7,684