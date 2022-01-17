Last-gasp hero Pinnock 'buzzing' to grab a point for Cobblers against Forest Green

Mitch Pinnock's goal triggered crazy scenes as home fans and players celebrated. Picture: Pete Norton.

From the moment the ball left his foot Mitch Pinnock knew he had snatched a dramatic, last-gasp point for the Cobblers in Saturday's League Two showdown with Forest Green Rovers.

Trailing to Matt Stevens' controversial goal, all hope looked to have disappeared at Sixfields as the clock ticked into the fifth and final minute of stoppage-time.

But Northampton won one final corner and Shaun McWilliams kept play alive before teeing up Pinnock on the edge of the box and he did the rest, emphatically slamming a superb shot into the bottom corner.

"It was a good pass from Shaun and I could see a big gap there so I just had to make sure I hit the target," said Pinnock. "Fortunately for me it went in!

"It was a good strike and as soon as I hit it I knew it was going in and I thought we deserved something out of the game.

"We were really good today. We were a bit unlucky with the decision for their goal but we kept going until the end and got the result.

"The celebration was a great moment. Things haven't really gone for us in the last couple of games and we didn't want another defeat so it was a great moment for everyone.

"The fans were brilliant and kept with us right until the end and we needed them today so I was just buzzing to score in the last minute and give them a result."

The result felt even sweeter for Pinnock and co given the contentious manner of Forest Green's opener.

The winger added: "I think the officials got the decision wrong. Robbo did well to get down and make the save so I just don't see how they gave the decision.