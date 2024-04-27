Last-gasp goal at Barnsley 'caps off very good season' for Cobblers - Jon Brady

Jon Brady

Louis Appéré’s 96th minute goal to rescue a point against Barnsley in Saturday’s 46th and final game ‘capped off a very good season’ for the Cobblers, reflected manager Jon Brady afterwards.

Herbie Kane gave play-off chasing Barnsley a first half lead but the hosts were never able to take full control at a nervy Oakwell and Town stayed in the game before Appéré struck with virtually the final kick of the season.

That took Cobblers up to 60 points and sealed 14th place. It was also enough for Barnsley to finish in the top six and set up a meeting with Bolton Wanderers in the play-offs.

"I think it caps off a very good season for us,” said Brady. “To hit 60 points is very pleasing.

"We changed shape and went 4-3-3 and I felt we dominated at the end. They were very nervy and what a great finish from Louis. We had one just before that with Shaun McWilliams which went just wide.

"Barnsley only really had one chance in the second half. They have dominated teams in possession but I think we just had a bit more of the ball today and it’s full credit and testament to the boys because all of them have gone right to the final whistle on the final day of the season and it rounds off a strong season.