Last-gasp agony for Cobblers Women as FA Cup dream dies

Abbie Brewin was on target for the Cobblers in their 4-2 defeat at Lincoln City

The Cobblers' historic Vitality Women’s FA Cup run came to an end as they lost 4-2 after extra time away to Lincoln City in the third round on Sunday.

Town, who were playing in the third round for the first time, were leading 2-1 going into the final minute of normal time, but the home side's Jessica Rosseau netted a last-gasp equaliser.

The Lincoln City striker then went on to add two more goals and complete her hat-trick in extra-time, as the Imps progressed into the round four.

The match was played at The Moorlands Railway Sports & Social Club, and the Cobblers shook off the concession of an early own goal to level things up at the break thanks to a strike from Abbie Brewin.

Alex Dicks then looked to have won it for the Cobblers as she fired the visitors into a 2-1 lead on 74 minutes, but Rosseau and Lincoln had other ideas and ultimately broke Town's hearts.

The Cobblers made the worst possible start, falling behind early on when Lauryn Wilcock’s cross was bundled home from close range, the goal going down as an own goal for Fay Noble.

Isobel McDonald made a quickfire double save on the quarter-of-an-hour mark to keep the visitors in it.

It took until 10 minutes before the break for them to test Lincoln goalkeeper Lana Timson, who smothered Abbie Reboul’s toe poke as she drove forward.

The Cobblers drew level a few minutes later when Brewin ran down the right wing and curled an effort into the far corner for her fifth goal of the season in all competitions.

The visitors were on top in the second half, and they were ahead with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining when substitute Dicks smashed her 12th in all competitions into the top corner.

However, Lincoln broke Cobblers’ hearts in the last minute of normal time, Rousseau turning in the box and finding the bottom corner.

The goal gave the Imps momentum going into extra time, and they took full advantage.

Rousseau doubled her tally soon after the restart, nodding home the rebound after a corner hit the top of the crossbar.

She completed her hat-trick and sealed the tie late on when she ran through on goal and finished with a low strike.

The Cobblers will now turn their attentions to their East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League Premier Division campaign.

They haven't played a match in the competition in more than two months, and this weekend will play first home game since mid-November when they host Notts County.

A win against their mid-table opponents will continue the Cobblers’ perfect start to the season as they look to regain top spot.

Match facts

Lincoln City 4 Northampton Town 3

Goals: Lincoln City (Fay Noble 3 og, Jessica Rousseau 90, 93, 114)

Cobblers: (Abbie Brewin 40, Alex Dicks 74)