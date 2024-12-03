Last-gasp agony as late double condemns 10-man Cobblers to defeat at Stevenage

Liam McCarron in action for the Cobblers in the clash at Stevenage (Picture: Pete Norton)

Tom Eaves’ brainless red card proved costly as Cobblers suffered late heartbreak when beaten 2-0 by Stevenage after playing more than an hour with 10 men.

Boro were shading a cagey first half when Town made life an awful lot harder for themselves thanks to Eaves’ ill-discipline as his crazy and completely unnecessary challenge led to a second yellow card after just 27 minutes.

It was backs to the wall from then on for Cobblers and they defended with real guts and determination and were moments away from securing an impressive away point until Boro struck twice in the last few minutes.

Dan Kemp made the all-important breakthrough in the final minute of normal time before Jamie Reid added the gloss, and his goal meant Cobblers dropped into the relegation zone for the first time since returning to League One 18 months ago, depending on the final outcome of Rotherham’s delayed game against Lincoln.

Goalkeeper Lee Burge was ruled out with injury so Nik Tzanev made his full league debut in one of four changes from last week’s defeat at Wigan.

Sam Hoskins, Ben Fox and Eaves also all came in while Harvey Lintott was named among the substitutes.

A flashpoint after just 30 seconds was a sign of things to come as Eaves and Stevenage skipper Carl Piergianni came to blows at a throw-in, leading to yellow cards for both players.

That was to prove pivotal later in the first half but, before then, Cobblers almost took a second-minute lead after Tyler Roberts’ surging run was illegally halted, but Hoskins’ free-kick hit the wrong side of the net.

Generally, though, Stevenage had the better of a scrappy first half and they caused problems with their direct balls for Elliott List to chase, although his lack of an end product let Town off the hook more than once.

The hosts did have the ball in the net after a scramble at a corner but a contentious offside call saved Cobblers, however they were on the wrong end of the game’s key moment on 27 minutes.

Eaves, already booked for his earlier altercation with Piergianni, had been on edge all game and he made the crazy decision to go lunging in on List inside the Stevenage half.

The striker’s angry reaction told the story and referee Scott Jackson wasted no time in showing a second yellow swiftly followed by a red.

Cobblers now had to play over an hour with 10 men but they defended well in the remainder of the first half and it was only in stoppage-time when Stevenage finally began to test Tzanev.

Nathan Thompson’s low driller was parried away and the goalkeeper then made an excellent stop when keeping out a header at point-blank range with the final act of the first half.

The start of the second half was all Stevenage but Cobblers, backed by excellent away support, were hanging in there and they survived through to the hour-mark still on level terms.

The pressure became increasingly relentless and ball after ball was slung into Town’s penalty box as their goal came under siege but Jon Guthrie led the resistance, with Reid drilling a rare shot wide.

The visitors were working incredibly hard and there was no faulting their commitment and dedication to the cause as countless Stevenage attacks were repelled.

But Brady’s problems did not relent and he lost both Fox and Nesta Guinnes-Walker to injury, making the task that much harder going into the final 10 minutes.

Jake Young fluffed his lines when an opportunity presented itself and Reid shot wide, but Town’s brave resistance was finally broken with just a minute to go.

Sustained and constant home pressure was rewarded when Kemp swept home, and just to rub salt into the wounds Reid slotted in a second in stoppage-time to complete a damaging night for the Cobblers.

Match facts

Stevenage: Cooper, James-Wildin, Butler, N Thompson, Piergianni ©, White (Freeman 78), Reid, L Thompson, Young (Simpson 85), Kemp, List (King 85. Subs not used: Ashby-Hammond, Smith, Freestone, Pressley

Cobblers: Tzanev, Odimayo, McGowan, Guthrie ©, Guinness-Walker (Lintott 82), Fox (McCarron 78), McGeehan, Pinnock, Hoskins, Roberts (Hondermarck 68), EavesSubs not used: Dadge, Chouchane, Fosu, Waghorn

Referee: Scott Jackson

Attendance: 2767

Cobblers fans: 491