Kyle Edwards played over an hour against Luton. Picture: Pete Norton

Kyle Edwards feels he is finally ready to show Cobblers fans what he’s all about after a ‘very frustrating’ start to his Sixfields career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old spent most of the summer training with Northampton as a trialist before eventually signing a short-term deal on deadline day. An injury delayed his debut for several weeks, however, before he made two very short cameo appearances at Reading and Doncaster, followed by an hour against Luton Town on Saturday.

"Hopefully I can get a start soon but I always try my best when I get a chance,” said Edwards. “I’ve been waiting a long time and I’m eager to play and I’ll do the best I can. It was a difficult game but I tried to put myself about and be a nuisance and I’ll keep doing that whenever I’m given a chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder arrived at Sixfields with impressive pedigree having played in the Championship for Ipswich Town, West Brom and Oxford United, but his last couple of seasons have been blighted by constant injury setbacks.

"It was very frustrating to have to wait so long to finally get on the pitch,” he admitted. “I said to the boys that it feels like I’ve been here for ages but I hadn’t actually played any games yet! It was difficult but I’m back now and I feel fit and strong.

"Even towards the end of the game on Saturday, I still felt I was able to give more. Hopefully this is only the start and I can really put my foot down and put some good performances in and show everyone what I’m about.”

Starting on the bench against Luton, Edwards was called upon after just 26 minutes due to an injury to Joe Wormleighton and he showed in flashes why he’s played so many games in the second tier, and even featured in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the afternoon ultimately ended in defeat for Cobblers following Lamine Fanne’s 77th minute winner.

"It’s disappointing because we know we can play a lot better than that,” Edwards continued. “But we still had chances and we could have taken a point so that shows when we stay in games and keep fighting, we’re a good team that can create opportunities. We’re just not putting them away at the moment but they’ll keep coming if we keep doing the right things so we just have to stick at it.”