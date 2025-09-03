Kyle Edwards has experience of playing at Sixfields

Cobblers new boy Kyle Edwards says he is ‘fit, strong and ready to play’ after penning a short-term deal with the club on deadline day.

The 27-year-old former Oxford United, Ipswich Town and West Brom midfielder might have only made his move to Sixfields official on Monday evening but he has been around the place for nearly two months after initially joining the club on trial at the start of pre-season.

He featured in three friendlies before injury meant he played no further part in pre-season, but he stuck around at Moulton and ultimately did enough to earn himself a contract until January.

"I’m really happy to get the deal sorted,” said Edwards. “I’ve been on trial for about six weeks or so and it’s been tough. Pre-season was definitely hard, one of the hardest I’ve experienced, but I’m happy that all the work I’ve done has led to me signing a deal with the club.

"I have had some injury problems before so to get through pre-season is a real confidence booster for me and now I’m feeling fit and strong and ready to get started."

Edwards is close friends with current Cobblers defender Jordan Thorniley from their time together at Oxford United, and he also knows former Northampton loanee Tyler Roberts, whom he lives with and spoke to before heading to Sixfields.

"I know Jordan well from Oxford, we signed basically at the same time and we’re good friends,” Edwards added. “He actually spoke to me about how I was finding it while I was on trial and I’m happy he decided to come here because he’s a great guy.

“I’m living with Tyler at the moment and I asked him about Northampton. He only had good things to say. He mentioned that the manager likes to work you hard – which he does! – but he said it’s a good group and a good stadium and I’ll enjoy myself here.

"The manager demands high standards but if you work hard and if you listen and take on board the information, he’s good with you so hopefully I can benefit from working under him.”

Explaining his current fitness situation after a couple of injury-disrupted seasons, and then the issue he sustained whilst playing for Cobblers in pre-season, Edwards said: “I had a little niggle that I picked up against Norwich but it only kept me out for a week or so. I’ve trained for about six weeks since then and I’m ready to play and get started.”