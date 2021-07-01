Korboa to face Cobblers next season after joining League Two outfit
Midfielder is one of three men to sign for newly-promoted side
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:34 pm
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:36 pm
Cobblers will face former player Ricky Korboa next season after the midfielder joined newly-promoted Sutton United.
The 24-year-old was one of three players to sign for Matt Gray's side on Thursday afternoon, adding to the squad which won last season's National League.
Korboa moved to the Cobblers from Carshalton Athletic 12 months ago but lasted only one season at Sixfields before being released at the end of the campaign. He scored two goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.
Defender Joe Kizzi and midfielder Alistair Smith also joined Sutton on Thursday.