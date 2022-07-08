Koiki on target as Cobblers sign off Scotland trip with draw against Dundee United in pre-season friendly

Cobblers signed off their five-day training camp in Scotland with a 1-1 draw against SPL side Dundee United in a behind-closed-doors friendly at St Andrews on Friday morning.

As with Tuesday’s opening pre-season friendly against St Mirren, Northampton’s team featured two trialists and five of their six summer signings, with Danny Hylton not involved. Ali Koiki scored the away side’s goal after Dundee had taken a first-half lead.

The first chance for the Cobblers came after seven minutes, clever work from Louis Appèrè allowed Sam Hoskins to play in the trialist. He found Appèrè but Eriksson in the Dundee United goal was quick to smother.

Ali Koiki drives forward during Friday's friendly with Dundee United. Pictures: Pete Norton.

It wasn’t long before another chance came for the Cobblers, Appèrè playing in Ali Koiki down the left hand side, he took on his man before delivering a good ball but the trialist couldn’t quite convert his header.

The Cobblers had another chance after 23 minutes with Sam Hoskins drilling a ball in to the area but United managed to clear just before the onrushing Cobblers players arrived.

Tony Watt saw his volleyed effort go over the bar on 27 minutes after a decent build up from the hosts.

The Cobblers came again with 15 minutes of the first half to play, Ben Fox playing a defence splitting pass in to Appèrè but the ‘keeper made a great stop from his well struck shot.

Jon Guthrie

Dundee United, who came fourth in the SPL last season, opened the scoring when Kieran Freeman delivered in a good ball and Ilmari Niskanen made no mistake with a strong effort in to the bottom corner in the 33rd minute.

At half-time, the Cobblers made three changes with Lee Burge, Ryan Haynes and Jack Sowerby replacing Jonny Maxted, Akin Odimayo and Ben Fox.

The Cobblers replied instantly after the break with Ali Koiki netting a cross-shot in the 46th minute.

Just two minutes later, Jon Brady's side had another chance with Jack Sowerby running from deep to pick out Appéré but his shot was well held by the Dundee United goalkeeper. In the 58th minute, Appéré broke through and played in Sam Hoskins but his attempt was over the bar.

The Cobblers made a host of changes on the hour with Jon Guthrie, Sam Hoskins, Ali Koiki, Louis Appéré and Shaun McWilliams replaced by Max Dyche, Liam Cross, Ryan Nolan, Jack Connor and Peter Abimbola.

United substitute Chris Mochrie went through on goal but Lee Burge was equal to it while shortly afterwards Scott McCann had a shot from a corner forcing Burge in to a fantastic save, the Cobblers keeper getting down low quickly.

There was a double change in the 68th minute with Josh Tomlinson and Miguel Ngwa replacing Sam Sherring and a trialist before a chance came the way of Peter Abimbola in the 76th minute, his driving run from midfield ended in a shot just wide of the post.

The home side's Logan Chalmers had the final chance of the game in the 87th minute, latching on to a long ball from Flynn Duffy but his shot was comfortable for Lee Burge, ensuring the game finished even at 1-1 as the Scottish training camp drew to a close.

Dundee United: Carljohan Eriksson, Kieran Freeman, Scott McMann, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards, Dylan Levitt (Ross Graham 45), Liam Smith, Ian Harkes (Declan Glass 45), Rory Macleod, Anthony Watt, Ilmari Niskanen (Chris Mochrie 45)